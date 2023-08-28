91°F
Local Las Vegas

Harry Reid airport dog voted TSA’s Cutest Canine of 2023

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 8:02 am
 
Dina, a 3-year old German shorthaired pointer explosives detection canine at Harry Reid International Airport, is the winner of the Transportation Security Administration’s 2023 Cutest Canine Contest. (Transportation Security Administration)
Dina, a 3-year old German shorthaired pointer explosives detection canine at Harry Reid International Airport, is the winner of the Transportation Security Administration’s 2023 Cutest Canine Contest. (Transportation Security Administration)

Dina, a 3-year old German shorthaired pointer explosives detection canine at Harry Reid International Airport, is the winner of the Transportation Security Administration’s 2023 Cutest Canine Contest.

Dina will be featured on the front cover of TSA’s 2024 canine calendar, which will be released later this year, the agency said in a news release.

The contest was held in recognition of National Dog Day to acknowledge the important role TSA dogs play in protecting the nation’s transportation systems.

Voting was conducted across several social media platforms.

Dina, a passenger screening canine, has worked for the TSA for 15 months. She works alongside her handler, Nick Goyak, at Reid airport, where they provide explosives detection capabilities.

This is the second cutest canine winner in the past three years for Reid International. In August 2021, TSA announced Alona, then a 4-year-old golden retriever and explosive detection canine, was the winner of the 2021 TSA Cutest Canine Contest. Alona and her handler continue their work at Reid.

TSA employs canines like Dina in its security operations nationwide.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

