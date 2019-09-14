Harvest Moon shines bright over Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

Nearly 20 years of waiting didn’t disappoint sky gazers Friday night thanks to September’s full moon or so-called harvest moon.

The Harvest Moon rises behind the field light during a game between Clark and Chaparral at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Harvest Moon rises behind the field goal post during a game between Clark and Chaparral at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Harvest Moon rises in front of Chaparral's Shon Williams (15) during a football game against Clark at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Harvest Moon on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Harvest Moon rises behind the bleachers during a game between Clark and Chaparral at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jack and Kathy Duepree, of Camden, Maine, left and center, and their friend Betsy Starman, of Naples, Fla., watch the nearly-full harvest moon rise over Penobscot Bay, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, from the summit of Mt. Battie in Camden, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The harvest moon rises over the St. Louis skyline and the Arch on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

The full moon rises over the European Central Bank, center, in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

An aircraft passes the full moon as it approaches the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A harvest moon rises as drivers compete in the NASCAR World of Westgate 200 Truck Series auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A harvest moon rises as drivers compete in the NASCAR World of Westgate 200 Truck Series auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

For those of us in the Pacific time zone, the moon reached its full moment right before midnight Friday night, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

This is the first Friday the 13th full moon since Oct. 13, 2000, the almanac said.

“It has been calculated that to have a full Moon occur on the 13th day of a particular month, and for that day to be a Friday, it is (on average) a once in 20-year occurrence!” according to the almanac.

A Harvest Moon is a full moon that typically rises around the first day of fall, Sept. 23.

If you missed the beauty and elegance of the earth’s closest neighbor, you’ll have to wait 49 years for another Harvest Moon to land on a Friday the 13th.