Beginning at noon Friday, motorists can line up in their cars at the Sahara Avenue restaurant to pick up a free meal pack.

On Friday, Hash House a Go Go will distribute free meal packs to 100 motorists.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Hash House a Go Go offers free meals for fifth time

On Friday, Hash House a Go Go will distribute free meal packs to 100 motorists.

For the local restaurant’s fifth free giveaway, Hash House is serving its twisted take on baked cavatappi pasta with marinara sauce and Italian sausage.

Each meal pack feeds at least four people and meals will be distributed starting at noon on a first-come, first-served basis at 6800 W. Sahara Ave.

Drivers should line up and stay in their cars at the restaurant.

Law firm awards locals

Paul Padda Law has launched the People’s Recovery Awards program to help locals during the pandemic. The firm will give $1,000 each to two locals weekly through May 28.

“We know this is a very tough time for Las Vegas and we want to give a helping hand-up,” said Paul S. Padda, the firm’s founder.

One winner will be awarded through a partnership with two Lotus Broadcasting radio stations. Locals can listen to KXPT-FM, 97.1 The Point, and KOMP-FM, 92.3, for a chance to win Monday through Thursday, with a winner announced on Fridays. For the second award, the firm’s attorneys will donate $1,000 to an individual or family in need. Submissions will be accepted at the firm’s website Monday through Friday with the winner announced the following Wednesday.

For details, visit paulpaddalaw.com/community-involvement.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter. Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.