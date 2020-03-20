Hawaii lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus, blames trip to Las Vegas

A state lawmaker from Hawaii has tested positive for coronavirus and he is blaming a trip to Las Vegas for contracting the virus.

State Sen. Clarence Nishihara has been confined to a bedroom in his Waipahu home on the island of Oahu, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, and the Hawaii State Capitol was ordered shut down Thursday.

The Star-Advertiser said health officials believe the 76-year-old was infected during Feb. 22-25 visit to Las Vegas, where Nishihara played slot machines at Main Street Station and the California Hotel.

“My luck was really bad. It kind of sucked over there. I was wishing I hadn’t gone,” Nishihara told the Star-Advertiser. “Now, it’s all shut down, you can’t go anywhere.”

Hawaiinewsnow.com said Nishihara was suffering coldlike symptoms and was tested on March 12.

Nishihara is not showing any signs of having coronavirus, and he remains stuck in his bedroom without a television. Worse, he laments he will be blamed for forcing the Capitol’s closure.

“I guess I’ll be blamed for shutting down the whole Legislature now,” he said.

Nishihara is a four-term Democrat representing Waipahu, Pearl City and Pacific Palisades.