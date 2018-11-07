Hawaiian Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Las Vegas

A Hawaiian Airlines flight made an emergency landing Wednesday morning at McCarran International Airport after reporting a possible mechanical issue.

A Hawaiian Airlines flight made an emergency landing at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday. No injuries were reported. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A Hawaiian Airlines flight made an emergency landing Wednesday morning at McCarran International Airport after reporting a possible mechanical issue.

The crew on Flight 8 bound for Las Vegas from Honolulu reported a possible stuck wing flap approaching the airport, McCarran spokeswoman Beverly Rouse said, but the Airbus 332 landed safely at 6:41 a.m.

There were 271 people on board when the emergency was reported, but no one was injured.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.