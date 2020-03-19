Hawaiian Airlines to cut Las Vegas-to-Maui nonstop service on April 1

Hawaiian Airlines is suspending nonstop service between Maui and Las Vegas amid a slowdown in passenger air travel due to COVID-19 concerns.

A Hawaiian Airlines jetliner departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Flights between McCarran International Airport and Maui’s Kahului Airport will be suspended during April, with the last scheduled flight occurring March 31, the airline announced in a news release late Wednesday.

The four-time weekly nonstop service between Maui to Las Vegas launched in December, using narrow-body Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The temporary route reduction is part of an overall 40 percent reduction of flights in April by Hawaiian as its home state deals with increasing new coronavirus cases, resulting in government restrictions and pronouncements impacting travel, the statement said.

Hawaiian will continue to offer daily nonstop service between Honolulu and Las Vegas via wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft. The up to three daily nonstop flights between the two cities carried over 470,000 guests in 2018.

Some other Hawaiian reductions include halting some nonstop service to Seattle and San Francisco, halting flights to Tahiti on March 21 and reducing route frequency to Japan for much of April.

To keep guests informed, Hawaiian launched an updated flight schedule grid with up-to-date information on affected routes. The carrier’s COVID-19 hub also lists travel waivers that will provide guests flexibility when booking and changing flights, and describes enhanced cleaning measures being taken to keep employees and guests safe.

“Hawaiian remains focused on supporting its guests’ travel needs and minimizing disruptions as it closely evaluates challenging market conditions to guide network adjustments,” the news release stated.

