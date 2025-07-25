‘He gave people inspiration’: Vigil held for Las Vegas boy, 16, killed in scooter crash

Close to 50 people gathered at the site of the July 11 crash to remember Aireon Avery, a student at Chaparral High School.

Ashley Kidd wears a shirt with her son Aireon on it during a vigil on July 24, 2025, for Aireon Avery, who died on July 15, 2025, after being struck by a vehicle while riding a Razor scooter, at East Sierra Vista Drive and South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Ashley Kidd wears a shirt with her son Aireon on it during a vigil on July 24, 2025, for Aireon Avery, who died July 15, 2025, after being struck by a vehicle while riding a Razor scooter, at East Sierra Vista Drive and South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Shaunte Dunkentell lights a candle during a vigil on Thursday, July 24, 2025, for Aireon Avery, who died July 15, 2025, after being struck by a vehicle while riding a Razor scooter, at East Sierra Vista Drive and South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Candles are laid out during a vigil on July 24, 2025, for Aireon Avery, who died July 15, 2025, after being struck by a vehicle while riding a Razor scooter, at East Sierra Vista Drive and South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aireon Avery, left, is seen in a photograph with actor Mark Wahlberg during a vigil for Avery, who died July 15, 2025, after being struck by a vehicle while riding a Razor scooter at East Sierra Vista Drive and South Maryland Parkway. The vigil took place on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

As Ashley Kidd of Las Vegas stood just steps from where her teenage son was fatally struck by a vehicle earlier this month, multiple people came up to hug her and offer condolences.

On July 11, 16-year-old Aireon Avery was riding a non-electric scooter down a parking ramp near East Sierra Vista Drive and South Maryland Parkway. After his scooter spilled into the roadway on Sierra Vista, Avery was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Avery died four days later. On Thursday evening, Kidd and close to 50 other gathered at the site of the crash at dusk for a vigil to remember Avery, a student at Chaparral High School.

“It’s beautiful that all these people came out here tonight,” Kidd said. “Aireon had so many friends. He had more friends than I even knew. He gave people inspiration.”

In a July 18 news release, Metro said Avery may have been performing a stunt as he approached Sierra Vista that day.

A 33-year-old Las Vegas man was behind the wheel of the Tahoe, though he was not cited by police following the crash. Metro said in the news release that the crash was being investigated.

Nardel Trishell, 16, was with Avery when the crash happened. He fought back tears Thursday while talking about his friend.

“He was a really funny guy,” Trishell said. “He was my best friend. He got me into riding a scooter.”

Trishell said Avery was skilled on the scooter and known to perform tricks. Kidd said she sometimes worried about her son’s safety.

“He would sometimes roll out fast and I’d be like ‘boy, slow down,’” Kidd said. “But kids that age, they don’t really want to listen. He wanted to do tricks on that scooter and get a sponsor. He wanted to go pro, basically.”

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday said Avery died of blunt force injuries and ruled his death an accident. As of Thursday, a GoFundMe started by Avery’s grandmother Christine Eyink to cover the boy’s funeral expenses had raised nearly $1,100 of its stated $4,500 goal.

Trishell said he would often tag along with Avery to sell candy on the Strip. Kidd said Avery was good at the practice, which she called “hustling,” and that he was naturally good at connecting with people.

“He knew how to talk to people,” Kidd said.

At the vigil, Kidd wore a custom-made T-shirt that featured a photo of Avery lifting up his 1-year-old sister, Leilani. In the photo, Avery is showing off a bright smile.

“I keep showing her pictures of Aireon,” Kidd said of her daughter. “I never thought something like this would happen.”

Avery’s death marked the 91st traffic-related fatality counted in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X. Review-Journal reporter Casey Harrison contributed to this report.