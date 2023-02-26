48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Head-on crash in south Las Vegas Valley kills 1, injures 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2023 - 8:02 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

One person was killed and three others sustained injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in the south Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 10:50 a.m. on South Maryland Parkway and East Wigwam Avenue, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department. The driver of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class was traveling north on Maryland at a high rate of speed when the vehicle drifted left over the concrete center median south of the intersection and struck the front of a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek which was stopped for a red light.

The Mercedes-Benz continued northwest and went off-road and struck a metal light pole in Desert Bloom Park, the release said. The driver, a 47-year-old male, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The driver of the Subaru was treated at the scene. His passengers also were taken to Sunrise; one, a 19-year-old male from Las Vegas, suffered substantial injuries; and the other, a 19-year-old male from Los Angeles, was pronounced deceased.

The passenger’s death marked the 15th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023. The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Super Bowl champion Chiefs take the party to the Strip
Super Bowl champion Chiefs take the party to the Strip
2
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
3
Clear, chilly, breezy Sunday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Clear, chilly, breezy Sunday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
4
Casino landlord’s revenue jumps more than $1B after big Las Vegas buyouts
Casino landlord’s revenue jumps more than $1B after big Las Vegas buyouts
5
There’s more to Robin Lehner’s story than his financial woes
There’s more to Robin Lehner’s story than his financial woes
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Las Vegas casinos
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Las Vegas casinos
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas
REMEMBER WHEN: Dodgers take over Sands with Joey Bishop — PHOTOS
REMEMBER WHEN: Dodgers take over Sands with Joey Bishop — PHOTOS
Locals keep calling this Las Vegas mountain the wrong name: Here’s why
Locals keep calling this Las Vegas mountain the wrong name: Here’s why
Former inmates graduate from Hope for Prisoners program
Former inmates graduate from Hope for Prisoners program
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino