Head-on crash in south Las Vegas Valley kills 1, injures 3

One person was killed and three others sustained injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in the south Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

The crash occurred just before 10:50 a.m. on South Maryland Parkway and East Wigwam Avenue, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department. The driver of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class was traveling north on Maryland at a high rate of speed when the vehicle drifted left over the concrete center median south of the intersection and struck the front of a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek which was stopped for a red light.

The Mercedes-Benz continued northwest and went off-road and struck a metal light pole in Desert Bloom Park, the release said. The driver, a 47-year-old male, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The driver of the Subaru was treated at the scene. His passengers also were taken to Sunrise; one, a 19-year-old male from Las Vegas, suffered substantial injuries; and the other, a 19-year-old male from Los Angeles, was pronounced deceased.

The passenger’s death marked the 15th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023. The crash remains under investigation.

