Heads up! Pumpkins get pitched in Las Vegas to promote recycling

Las Vegas Valley residents got a chance to launch their Halloween pumpkins into the air rather than tossing them into the garbage at the annual Pitch-A-Pumpkin event Sunday at the Silverton.

Scott Williams and Caleb Williams, 4, from Las Vegas pull the lever that will catapult a pumpkin at the Pitch-A-Pumpkin event at Silverton in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Reed Resmussen, 6, left, and Kyle Resmussen, 6, from Las Vegas sit under a table full of pumpkins ready to be catapulted into a dumpster at the the Pitch-A-Pumpkin event that seeks to drive awareness on recycling and composting at Silverton in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Participants at the Pitch-A-Pumpkin event catapult pumpkins in an effort to drive awareness on recycling and composting at Silverton in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Participants at the Pitch-A-Pumpkin event catapult pumpkins in an effort to drive awareness on recycling and composting at Silverton in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Pumpkin residue piles up at the Pitch-A-Pumpkin event that launches pumpkins from large catapults in an effort to drive awareness on recycling and composting at Silverton in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

John Pichardo, 6, watches as pumpkins get catapulted into the air at the Pitch-A-Pumpkin event that seeks to drive awareness on recycling and composting at Silverton in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gianna Fiumara, 6, from Las Vegas sits under a table full of pumpkins ready to be catapulted into a dumpster at the the "Pitch-A-Pumpkin" event that seeks to drive awareness on recycling and composting at Silverton in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Logan Hadley, 6, from Las Vegas looks up at his pumpkin after catapulting it into the air at the Pitch-A-Pumpkin event at Silverton in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Logan Hadley, 6, from Las Vegas pulls the lever that will catapult a pumpkin at the Pitch-A-Pumpkin event at Silverton in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rachel Lewisin, one of main organizers at the Pitch-A-Pumpkin event, directs a group as they get ready to launch another pumpkin from a catapult in an effort to drive awareness on recycling and composting at Silverton in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Participants at the Pitch-A-Pumpkin event get ready to catapult pumpkins in an effort to drive awareness on recycling and composting at Silverton in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV and the Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Recycling Committee held the event to increase awareness about the benefits of recycling and composting. Launched pumpkins will be composted into soil, according to a news release from event organizers.

Participants launched pumpkins from one of two large catapults — built by Rancho High School students and by Rachel Lewison, Southern Nevada recycling coordinator with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection — into a compost collection dumpster, according to the release.