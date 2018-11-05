Heads up! Pumpkins get pitched in Las Vegas to promote recycling

Las Vegas Valley residents got a chance to launch their Halloween pumpkins into the air rather than tossing them into the garbage at the annual Pitch-A-Pumpkin event Sunday at the Silverton.
UNLV and the Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Recycling Committee held the event to increase awareness about the benefits of recycling and composting. Launched pumpkins will be composted into soil, according to a news release from event organizers.
Participants launched pumpkins from one of two large catapults — built by Rancho High School students and by Rachel Lewison, Southern Nevada recycling coordinator with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection — into a compost collection dumpster, according to the release.