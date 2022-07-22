Health District announces monkeypox vaccine appointments

Appointments to get the monkeypox vaccine are available for individuals at higher risk of exposure, the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday in a news release.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

You can schedule at the Health District using its online system (select the “Routine” vaccination option), or at 702-759-0850 for assistance. Appointments will begin on Monday.

The Health District is emphasizing it has received a limited amount of the vaccine, and appointment capacity will reflect the current monkeypox vaccine inventory, the release said.

Current eligibility to receive the vaccine includes:

— Those who had close physical contact within the past 14 days with someone known or suspected of having monkeypox. This includes those who know or suspect their sexual partner(s) of having monkeypox.

— Those who have been informed by the Health District they are a close contact of someone with monkeypox.

— Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary who had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days, especially at a venue, event, or within a social group where a person with a known or suspected case of monkeypox was present.

— Those meeting any of the above criteria who may be at increased risk for severe disease if infected with monkeypox should especially be vaccinated. This includes people with HIV or another condition that weakens their immune system or those with a history of atopic dermatitis or eczema.

Individuals who had monkeypox are not eligible for the vaccine, and the vaccine is currently only licensed for use in people 18 years of age and older. Vaccine clients will be assessed prior to receiving the vaccine to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements.