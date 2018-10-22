Health district to ask Clark County residents about extreme heat

The two-day survey, which is anonymous and voluntary, will be conducted between noon and 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 and between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 in 25 Las Vegas Valley ZIP codes, the release said.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Health District will conduct door-to-door interviews with Las Vegas Valley residents in 25 ZIP codes to develop a better understanding of how extreme heat affects them.

There were more than 123 heat-related deaths in Clark County in 2017, according to a news release issued Monday bt the health district.

The two-day survey, which is anonymous and voluntary, will be conducted between noon and 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 and between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, the release said.

It is part of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) program and is designed to gather information on how residents and health officials respond to extreme heat.

“Gaining a better understanding of the public’s knowledge, personal planning activities and perceptions of the risks from extreme heat conditions will assist the health district and partner response agencies in enhancing their response plans, educational materials and outreach activities to better serve the needs of the public,” the news release said.

For more information, visit the CDC’s CASPER page at https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/hsb/disaster/casper/default.htm.

