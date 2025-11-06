Health officials announce first flu-related death of season in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday reported the first flu-related death of the season.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday reported the first flu-related death of the season.

Health officials said the victim was a Clark County man in his 80s.

“Reports of respiratory and influenza-like illnesses locally remain minimal in the community; however, seasonal flu activity is increasing,” the health district stated in a news release, noting that to date, 17 influenza-associated hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County.

“Our condolences go out to this individual’s family and friends,” said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, said in the statement. “Flu can cause serious illness, especially among older adults, children and others at higher risk. Getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself and help prevent severe complications. It’s not too late to get your flu shot.”

The agency advised that the flu season typically peaks between December and February. However, activity can continue through May.