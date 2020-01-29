Health officials discuss possible coronavirus case in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday morning that a possible case of a new coronavirus has been found in a resident of Clark County.

The patient is being held in isolation at a local hospital and will be monitored until testing is conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

District officials scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to update the public on the situation.

The latest coronavirus strain was first detected in the city of Wuhan in central China.

People who traveled to Wuhan and feel sick with fever, cough or have difficulty breathing within 14 days of their return should contact their health care provider, the district said. Potential patients should also warn their provider ahead of time so that it can plan accordingly.

State public health officials said they also were monitoring the situation, but reiterated that people who haven’t recently visited Wuhan are at low risk.

“While this novel coronavirus may be causing concern, it’s important to remember that there are only five confirmed cases in the United States and all of those cases had traveled to Wuhan, China,” said Ihsan Azzam, chief medical officer of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. “Currently, this virus is not spreading in the United States. Early detection of cases; prompt application of case isolation and timely quarantining contacts, in addition to practicing proper hygiene, will help us control this outbreak.”

While the new coronavirus is considered a serious public health threat, the district said, the risk of infection in the U.S. is low.

The coronavirus family can be transferred from various animals to humans, as certain strains did during the Middle East respitory syndrome (MERS) outbreak in 2015 and the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2002-04.

According to the CDC, there have been five confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the United States as of Wednesday. These were in Illinois, California, Washington and Arizona. Sixty-eight possible cases have also tested negative for the virus, with 92 more tests pending.

More than 6,000 confirmed cases have been reported in China.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

