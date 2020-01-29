Health officials monitor possible coronavirus case in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday morning that a possible case of a new coronavirus has been found in a resident of Clark County.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The patient is being held in isolation at a local hospital and will be monitored until testing is conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The district scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to further update the public on the situation.

