Health officials monitor possible coronavirus case in Clark County
The Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday morning that a possible case of a new coronavirus has been found in a resident of Clark County.
The patient is being held in isolation at a local hospital and will be monitored until testing is conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The district scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to further update the public on the situation.
