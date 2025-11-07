Health officials report 1st confirmed measles case in Clark County since 2018

The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday reported its first confirmed case of measles in Clark County since 2018.

Health officials said the case involves an infant who was not yet eligible to receive the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The child was hospitalized and has since been discharged and is recovering, the agency said in a news release.

Officials advised that people may have been exposed to measles at the following location and times:

St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus Pediatric Emergency Department: from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 1.

The agency’s disease surveillance team is working with the facility to notify potentially exposed patients and staff and provide appropriate follow-up information and resources.

“Measles is highly contagious and can spread to others simply by being in the same room with an infected person,” said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “We encourage anyone who visited the listed location during the exposure periods to monitor for symptoms and contact their health care provider if they develop signs of illness. It is very important to call ahead before seeking care so that steps can be taken to avoid exposing others.”