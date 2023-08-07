Heavy hearts: Car washes raise money for boy’s funeral after bike trail death

Angel Naranjo, 16, was killed when he rode his minibike on a Las Vegas bike trail and struck a cable that had been strung across the trail.

Christian Padilla washes a car to raise money for the family of Angel Naranjo, who was killed from a severe neck injury while driving a minibike on the Las Vegas Wash Trail from a cable that was placed across the path, in a parking lot near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gilbert Gamino wipes down a car at a car wash to raise money for the family of Angel Naranjo, who was killed from a severe neck injury while driving a minibike on the Las Vegas Wash Trail from a cable that was placed across the path, in a parking lot near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Steven Nava, left, and Christian Padilla, right, wash a car to raise money for the family of Angel Naranjo, who was killed from a severe neck injury while driving a minibike on the Las Vegas Wash Trail from a cable that was placed across the path, in a parking lot near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Steven Nava, left, and Christian Padilla, right, wash a car to raise money for the family of Angel Naranjo, who was killed from a severe neck injury while driving a minibike on the Las Vegas Wash Trail from a cable that was placed across the path, in a parking lot near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Steven Nava washes a car to raise money for the family of Angel Naranjo, who was killed from a severe neck injury while driving a minibike on the Las Vegas Wash Trail from a cable that was placed across the path, in a parking lot near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Christian Palomar washes a car to raise money for the family of Angel Naranjo, who was killed from a severe neck injury while driving a minibike on the Las Vegas Wash Trail from a cable that was placed across the path, in a parking lot near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Community members wait for a car to pull up at a car wash to raise money for the family of Angel Naranjo, who was killed from a severe neck injury while driving a minibike on the Las Vegas Wash Trail from a cable that was placed across the path, in a parking lot near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

It’s the least they could do for Angel Naranjo, the 16-year-old boy whose shocking death has devastated his community of family and friends and shaken Las Vegas as a whole.

After a fundraiser Saturday at Naranjo’s east-side Las Vegas school, Equipo Academy, two car washes were held Sunday — one at the school in the morning, one just west of Chinatown in the afternoon — as part of the effort to help Naranjo’s family in their time of need.

“It’s for the family,” said Rosa Garcia, the dean of families at Equipo Academy. “All the funds are going straight to the family for their funeral services, expenses and whatever else is needed.”

Naranjo, who would’ve started 10th grade at the school this week, was killed July 30 when he drove into a steel cable while on his minibike on a bike trail in the Las Vegas Wash near Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard. The cable had been stretched over the bike trail.

Naranjo’s death is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department as well as the Clark County coroner’s office. As of Saturday, police said there was no new information available.

$50K reward offered

In addition to the weekend fundraisers, longtime Las Vegas car dealership owner Jim Marsh said Friday that he is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the boy’s death.

Garcia said the Sunday morning car wash at Equipo Academy drew a “nonstop” stream of about a hundred vehicles, with about 50 people volunteering.

“Our hearts are heavy, you know, because of what happened,” Garcia said. “But I think that we feel that warmth and the love in our hearts because we’re all coming together as a team.”

Across town at Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road, another car wash was underway to raise money for the family. It was organized by Christian Padilla, 30, a friend of Naranjo’s from the minibike community, with the help of several of his friends.

“We feel like he didn’t deserve that,” Padilla said, explaining the motivation behind the car wash. “And just to help the family and to let them know that we are not just knuckleheads on minibikes.”

Helping out at the car wash and offering their supplies and services were Padilla’s friend Steven Nava, 28, of Las Vegas, and Christian Palomar, 29, of North Las Vegas, who co-own Byond Details, a mobile car detail service that also offers car washes and steam cleaning, among other services.

‘He had his whole life ahead of him’

“We’re just coming out to support Angel, who passed away, sadly. My friend Chris, he called me and asked me if I would help support and I could not say no. So we’re just hoping to raise as much money as we can for Angel and his family,” Nava said.

“He had his whole life ahead of him and then it was taken from him too soon,” Palomar said.

Padilla described Naranjo as an amazing kid who had a big smile and was curious about a lot of things and just loved riding.

“He was just a bright kid that just happened to be there at the wrong time,” Padilla said. “And now we want justice for what happened.”

One of the first customers of the day was Tom Parker, 64, of Las Vegas, whose Chevy got a wash. Parker said he didn’t know Naranjo or his family personally, but said he saw the coverage about Naranjo’s death in the Las Vegas Review-Journal and wanted to help out. No parent should have to bury their child, he said.

“I think what happened to that kid is absolutely sick,” Parker said. “The people had to know that somebody was going to get seriously hurt … I just can’t believe it.”

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.