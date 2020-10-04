96°F
Local Las Vegas

Heavy October traffic snags 1-15 at California-Nevada border

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2020 - 3:58 pm
 

It’s the first weekend of October and Sunday traffic jams continue on Interstate 15 at the California-Nevada border at Primm.

Traffic was backed up for 7 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. Primm is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Earlier, the RTC tweeted that the backup was 12 miles on the interstate.

On Labor Day weekend, tourists were stuck in a 22-mile backup on their way home to California.

In July, the Review-Journal reported that Interstate 15 traffic volumes were creeping up as resort properties continued to reopen, but officials had said don’t expect those numbers to ramp up to normal levels anytime soon. When the first casinos reopened June 4, there had been a slight uptick in traffic on I-15 at the California-Nevada border.

