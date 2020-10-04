Heavy October traffic snags 1-15 at California-Nevada border

Traffic was backed up for 7 miles on the way out of Las Vegas to California at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

It’s the first weekend of October and Sunday traffic jams continue on Interstate 15 at the California-Nevada border at Primm.

Earlier, the RTC tweeted that the backup was 12 miles on the interstate.

On Labor Day weekend, tourists were stuck in a 22-mile backup on their way home to California.

In July, the Review-Journal reported that Interstate 15 traffic volumes were creeping up as resort properties continued to reopen, but officials had said don’t expect those numbers to ramp up to normal levels anytime soon. When the first casinos reopened June 4, there had been a slight uptick in traffic on I-15 at the California-Nevada border.