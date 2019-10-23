Helicopter crash near Red Rock Canyon leaves 2 critically hurt

A helicopter crashed Wednesday afternoon near the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Debris from a helicopter crash near Red Rock Canyon. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Debris from a helicopter crash near Red Rock Canyon. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Debris from a helicopter crash near Red Rock Canyon. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Debris from a helicopter crash near Red Rock Canyon. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were hospitalized following a helicopter crash Wednesday afternoon near the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center, according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire just before 4 p.m., according to dispatch logs.

There were two people onboard, and both were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to NHP spokesman Jason Buratczuk.

State Route 159 is closed in both directions because of gas from the helicopter and debris in the area, Buratczuk said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.