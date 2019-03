(Getty Images)

A tour-group helicopter made a precautionary landing in the east valley on Saturday, Las Vegas police said.

The helicopter landed in a desert area near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos Road after a caution light came on, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said. No one was injured.

Mechanics were on scene assessing the helicopter, Meyers said about 2:50 p.m.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.