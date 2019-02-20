Helicopter with smoke in cockpit lands in Las Vegas detention basin

(Getty Images)

A helicopter landed in the detention basin at West Alexander Road and North Tenaya Way at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The helicopter reported smoke in the cockpit and landed in the detention basin as a precautionary measure, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

No injuries or fire were reported. One fire engine is standing by. All other units have left the scene.

N Tenaya Way W Alexander Rd Las Vegas, NV 89129