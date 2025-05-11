95°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Helldorado Days Parade celebrates history, diversity of Las Vegas – PHOTOS

A fiddler performs on the Americana Man float during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Satur ...
A fiddler performs on the Americana Man float during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Parade participants with Escaramuza Charra Colibríes de Nevada wave to the crowd during th ...
Parade participants with Escaramuza Charra Colibríes de Nevada wave to the crowd during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley waves to the crowd during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on ...
Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley waves to the crowd during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of the Chaparral High School marching band perform during the annual Helldorado Days Pa ...
Members of the Chaparral High School marching band perform during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Folklorico dancers with Gibson Middle School perform during the annual Helldorado Days Parade o ...
Folklorico dancers with Gibson Middle School perform during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Miss Rodeo Nevada Cyd Curle waves to the crowd during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Satu ...
Miss Rodeo Nevada Cyd Curle waves to the crowd during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mrs. Las Vegas Pride Norma Llyaman, left, and Mr. Las Vegas Pride Derek Guerrero pose for a pic ...
Mrs. Las Vegas Pride Norma Llyaman, left, and Mr. Las Vegas Pride Derek Guerrero pose for a picture during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mariachi performers with Gibson Middle School perform during the annual Helldorado Days Parade ...
Mariachi performers with Gibson Middle School perform during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A group of Ford Model T cars pass by during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May ...
A group of Ford Model T cars pass by during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of the Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts marching band perform during the annual H ...
Members of the Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts marching band perform during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kyle Petersen juggles on a unicycle during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 1 ...
Kyle Petersen juggles on a unicycle during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Participants with Eterna Primavera Morelos greet the crowd during the annual Helldorado Days Pa ...
Participants with Eterna Primavera Morelos greet the crowd during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Camels with Petting Zoo 2 U walk down 4th Street during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Sa ...
Camels with Petting Zoo 2 U walk down 4th Street during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Details from a vintage Chevrolet Impala lowrider as seen during the annual Helldorado Days Para ...
Details from a vintage Chevrolet Impala lowrider as seen during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of the Legacy Step Team perform during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, M ...
Members of the Legacy Step Team perform during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A DeLorean DMC-12 with Las Vegas Car Stars passes by during the annual Helldorado Days Parade o ...
A DeLorean DMC-12 with Las Vegas Car Stars passes by during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Sammy Hagar and Bob Weir jam to "Bad Motor Scooter" at Dolby Live in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Ma ...
Sammy Hagar, Bob Weir fire up a bad motor scooter
Smokey Robinson performs onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2 ...
Smokey Robinson returns to the road amid sexual assault allegations
Members of English Football League Championship franchise are shown at Hakkasan Nightclub at MG ...
Hollywood’s favorite English football team gets rowdy on the Strip
Students hold a protest demanding justice for McKenzie Scott, a senior at Arbor View High Schoo ...
‘It’s very awful’: Pedestrian deaths put Las Vegas road safety in focus
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2025 - 6:52 pm
 

The Helldorado Days Parade celebrated Las Vegas’ western roots on Saturday as several local organizations, schools, artists, car and motorcycle clubs, and cultural groups walked down Fourth Street between Gass and Stewart Avenues. The parade, which was formerly known as the Las Vegas Days Parade, started in 1935 and is sponsored by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial. There were a total of 135 entries to the parade, such as floats, high school marching bands, cowboys and cowgirls are horseback, costumed dancers and more. May 15 of this year marks the 120th anniversary of the 1905 land auction that began the formation of Las Vegas.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES