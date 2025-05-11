Helldorado Days Parade celebrates history, diversity of Las Vegas – PHOTOS
The Helldorado Days Parade celebrated Las Vegas’ western roots on Saturday as several local organizations, schools, artists, car and motorcycle clubs, and cultural groups walked down Fourth Street between Gass and Stewart Avenues. The parade, which was formerly known as the Las Vegas Days Parade, started in 1935 and is sponsored by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial. There were a total of 135 entries to the parade, such as floats, high school marching bands, cowboys and cowgirls are horseback, costumed dancers and more. May 15 of this year marks the 120th anniversary of the 1905 land auction that began the formation of Las Vegas.