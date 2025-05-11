Helldorado Days Parade celebrates history, diversity of Las Vegas – PHOTOS

A fiddler performs on the Americana Man float during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Parade participants with Escaramuza Charra Colibríes de Nevada wave to the crowd during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley waves to the crowd during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the Chaparral High School marching band perform during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Folklorico dancers with Gibson Middle School perform during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Miss Rodeo Nevada Cyd Curle waves to the crowd during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mrs. Las Vegas Pride Norma Llyaman, left, and Mr. Las Vegas Pride Derek Guerrero pose for a picture during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mariachi performers with Gibson Middle School perform during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A group of Ford Model T cars pass by during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts marching band perform during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kyle Petersen juggles on a unicycle during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Participants with Eterna Primavera Morelos greet the crowd during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Camels with Petting Zoo 2 U walk down 4th Street during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Details from a vintage Chevrolet Impala lowrider as seen during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the Legacy Step Team perform during the annual Helldorado Days Parade on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto