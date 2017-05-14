Helldorado Days parade cheers Las Vegas’ founding, Wild West roots

Sin City Riders during the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

The Mojave High School marching band performs during the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Kennedy Chase, left, and Amberly Nelson, Miss High School America and Miss Collegiate America 2016, respectively, wave to the crowd during the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Children ride in a Wells Fargo carriage during the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Sin City Riders during the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

The Buffalo Soldiers wave to the crowd during the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Members of the City of Las Vegas Historical Preservation Commission drive antique cars in downtown Las Vegas during the Helldorado Days Parade, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Members of Danza del Carrizo participate in the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Members of the American Legion, Post 76 participate in the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

A couple watches the Del Sol High School marching band perform during the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Mariachi Encendido, a band from Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts, participate in the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Members of the Southern Nevada Living History Association participate in the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

A member of Comparsa Fiesta Morelense participates in the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

A Michael Jackson impersonator performs during the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Storm Troopers from the Neon City Garrison participate in the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Band members from Los Etichones perform during the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Alicia Brown, 8, dances with her father as the Mojave High School marching band performs during the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Sandi Maggard and Julie Pace just happened upon the Helldorado Days Parade when they were on their way to the bank Saturday morning, and they were hooked.

The pair were in town from Needles, California, when they spied the parade that celebrates the anniversary of Las Vegas’ founding with a nod to its Wild West roots got underway.

“Our parades last 15 minutes,” Maggard said. “This is like childhood stuff coming back.”

Saturday’s Helldorado Days parade lasted nearly two hours, as a varied bunch of groups marched, danced, trotted, drummed or drove along the nearly mile-long stretch of Fourth Street.

“The quality of the parade was top-notch — it’s one of the better parades we had,” said Esther Reincke, special events coordinator for the city of Las Vegas.

About 90 different groups participated in this year’s Helldorado parade. That’s a drop from past years, and fewer politicians participated this year. But the crowd was larger than it’s been before, Reincke said.

Helldorado took a hiatus in the late 1990s and was relaunched in 2005, when the city celebrated its centennial.

“I think it’s really starting to catch on again with people this year,” Reincke said.

At least 30 horses were part of the parade, and picking up after them was a three-person job — an ATV labeled “poop patrol” trailed one of the larger groups of horses.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband and former mayor, Oscar Goodman, handed out candy from a bubblegum-pink convertible, but that wasn’t the only token some of the smaller spectators took home. The Reading Rangers from Rundle Elementary School gave out books to children in the crowd.

Nine high school marching bands, horse clubs and dance groups, along with storm troopers, Star Trek aficionados and a Michael Jackson impersonator, who portrayed the late singer with uncanny accuracy, were among the entries. Awards in several different categories, including best equestrian entry, best float and best theme, will be handed out next week.

The Race to Erase 22, a new Las Vegas-based nonprofit that raises awareness for suicide among military veterans, made its first appearance in any parade during this year’s Helldorado Days event.

A group of about 30 people carried photos of 22 veterans who committed suicide, and got a strong response from the crowd, said Debbie Burgos, who started the organization in December.

The group, comprised of people with off-road racing background, introduces veterans to their sport and also aims to help create a supportive network for veterans who are adjusting from military to civilian life.

“The crowd was amazing,” Burgos said. “It was emotional, but today was awesome.”

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.