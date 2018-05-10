Helldorado parade to close streets in downtown Las Vegas Saturday

Several downtown streets will close for about eight hours on Saturday for the Helldorado Days Parade, Las Vegas city officials said.

Several downtown streets will close for about eight hours on Saturday for the Helldorado Days Parade, Las Vegas city officials said.

Marching bands, floats, horse clubs and other entries will follow the city’s traditional parade route on Saturday along Fourth Street, with major closures running between Las Vegas Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

Even though the parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Fourth Street and sections of several cross-streets along the route will start closing at 6 a.m. The streets will reopen by 2 p.m.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.