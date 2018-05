The Clark County Fire Department is responding to a house fire in the far south valley.

May 11, 2018 - 3:55 am

Clark County firefighters are battling a house fire Volunteer Boulevard and Executive Airport Drive in Henderson. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At 2 a.m. Friday firefighters were at the scene near Volunteer Boulevard and Executive Airport Drive where a home was fully engulfed in flames.

A massive plume of smoke spilled out from the house engulfing firefighters every time the wind shifted.

As of about 3 a.m. it was unclear if anyone was injured or if the home was occupied.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.