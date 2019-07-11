Henderson man killed in western Las Vegas crash identified

A 47-year-old Henderson man who died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in the west Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Guy Marcel Carrion died at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center after a crash reported about 1:35 p.m. at Fort Apache and Flamingo roads, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. While the Metropolitan Police Department indicated his death may have been caused by a “medical issue,” the coroner hadn’t ruled on his cause and manner of death as of Thursday morning.

Detectives think a 2008 Nissan, driven by a 38-year-old woman, was stopped at a red light at the intersection when a 2017 Ford Escape rear-ended it in a “minor” crash, a Metro news release said.

The Nissan driver got out of the car and found Carrion unresponsive, police said.

Metro won’t count his death as a traffic fatality until the coroner’s office makes its determination, police said.

