Henderson police looking for man in Wednesday bank robbery

Henderson police are asking the public to help identify a man they say robbed a bank Wednesday morning.

Henderson police are looking for this suspect in a bank robbery on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015. (Henderson Police Department)

The man entered the US Bank at 1440 Paseo Verde Parkway about 9:40 a.m., approached one of the tellers and demanded money, a city of Henderson release said.

He was given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in a blue, full-size pickup truck.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 30s, 5-feet-5-inches tall and 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson police at 702-267-4750.

Contact Kimberly De La Cruz at kdelacruz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find her on Twitter: @KimberlyinLV.