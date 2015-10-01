Local Las Vegas

Henderson police looking for man in Wednesday bank robbery

By Kimberly De La Cruz Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2015 - 7:37 am
 

Henderson police are asking the public to help identify a man they say robbed a bank Wednesday morning.

The man entered the US Bank at 1440 Paseo Verde Parkway about 9:40 a.m., approached one of the tellers and demanded money, a city of Henderson release said.

He was given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in a blue, full-size pickup truck.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 30s, 5-feet-5-inches tall and 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson police at 702-267-4750.

Contact Kimberly De La Cruz at kdelacruz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find her on Twitter: @KimberlyinLV.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like