Henderson woman ID’d as pedestrian killed on Boulder Highway

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman killed by a car Sunday on Boulder Highway as a 71-year-old Henderson woman.

Ida Baker was struck and killed by a white Subaru just after 3 p.m. near South Boulder Highway and Equestrian Drive in Henderson, according to the coroner’s office. Baker was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she died within an hour.

Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said Sunday the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police do not believe he was speeding or driving impaired.

Baker’s cause and manner of death were pending on Monday.

