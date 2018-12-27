Henderson woman’s death in June crash classified as traffic related

Clark County coroner’s office report issued almost six months after the June 28 accident concludes that 60-year-old Karen Ortiz Anderson’s cause of death was blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash.

Las Vegas police have classified the death of a Henderson woman in June after a single-vehicle crash as a traffic-related fatality after a coroner’s ruling.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday determined 60-year-old Karen Ortiz Anderson’s cause of death was blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash. Her death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. June 28, when Anderson “failed to maintain the lane” on northbound Cameron Street, north of West Quality Court. Her 2015 Ford Fiesta then traveled onto a curb, continuing off the roadway through landscaping before rolling onto its driver’s side, police have said.

Trapped in the vehicle, witnesses of the crash pushed the Ford back onto its wheels while waiting for police to arrive at the scene.

Anderson was taken to University Medical Center for treatment but was pronounced dead, police said. Her death was the 136th traffic fatality investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department this year.

It was not clear what caused Anderson to leave the roadway. The crash remained under investigation Thursday, police said.

