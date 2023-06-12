82°F
Local Las Vegas

Here, kitty, kitty: Trooper saves kitten from busy on-ramp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2023 - 1:56 pm
 
This screen shot taken from video shows Trooper Kitty, a kitten who was recently rescued from t ...
This screen shot taken from video shows Trooper Kitty, a kitten who was recently rescued from the U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp at Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas. (Nevada State Police via Twitter)

Firefighters aren’t the only people who rescue kittens in this town.

The Nevada State Police reported on Twitter about a case where a trooper saved a furry friend who was wandering on to a busy freeway in Las Vegas.

Last week police received calls about a kitten on the Eastern Avenue on-ramp to U.S. Highway 95, according to the post.

A trooper identified in the video as Trooper Estrada responded to the scene, corraled the kitten and brought it back to her substation, where “Highway Patrol manager Steve” extracted the kitten from behind the glove compartment.

The kitten, dubbed “Trooper Kitty” in the video, has since been adopted, according to the post.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

