Here’s a chance for bus riders to win 24-hour pass from RTC

Bus riders could win a 24-hour pass for giving their favorite drivers a “shout out” on social media networks next week, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said.

Passengers board the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada's route 109 bus, which travels down Maryland Parkway, on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Even though Transit Driver Appreciation Day is on Sunday, the RTC is marking the occasion through March 25, agency spokesman Brad Seidel said.

During that time, riders who name their drivers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the tags #DriversRock and @RTCSNV will be entered to win one of 50 24-hour rideRTC bus passes that are available only on the transit agency’s smartphone app.

RTC officials also plan to highlight some of the agency’s 1,500 bus drivers on its social media channels throughout the week, Seidel said.

The RTC logged 65.1 passenger boardings during the last fiscal year, with 31.6 million miles traveled and 2.3 million hours on the road, Seidel said.

