Here’s how to report water waste in the Las Vegas Valley

Fines can range from $40 to $5,000, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

A Las Vegas Valley Water District water patrol car on a Henderson street as part of an unprecedented water waste enforcement effort on June 12, 2022. (Matthew Atencio/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the fight to preserve the delicate Colorado River, reporting water waste you see in the Las Vegas Valley becomes more important every year that drought persists in the Southwest.

Levels at Lake Mead — the source of 90 percent of Southern Nevada’s water — are on the decline, and water managers are doing what they can to prolong what’s left of the resource. More than 40 million people depend on the Colorado River to sustain life across seven states, parts of Mexico and 30 Native American tribes.

Overall, Nevada’s aggressive efforts to eliminate extraneous water use have set a standard for conservation across the West. But still, reporting water waste is a simple way to contribute to the fight for water security.

Water left to trickle outdoors and evaporate is wasted, whereas almost every drop used indoors is recycled and sent back to Lake Mead.

Letting water run out into the street and go to waste can be a costly offense, with fines up to $5,000 for repeat offenders, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority, with variations based on city and county ordinances.

So-called “water cops” patrol Southern Nevada to prevent waste, issuing citations if necessary.

Some common violations include using sprinklers outside of approved times during the summer, watering lawns on the wrong day and failing to mend a broken sprinkler system within 48 hours.

To alert them about potential water waste you’ve noticed, navigate to the water authority’s website to find the right way to do so online. There are different forms for Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City.

The water authority recommends that homeowners take steps to prevent water waste before it happens, like using the right size sprinkler heads and keeping a close eye on signs of a leak.

