Here’s how you can meet the Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas

Still need to take some holiday photos? The Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Las Vegas this week to help you do just that.
This Thursday, guests can enjoy a meet-and-greet with the horses as part of South Point’s annual “Christmas with the Clydesdales” holiday celebration.
From noon to 6 p.m., visitors can take photos with the famed horses and enjoy complimentary draft Budweiser beer and hot chocolate.
Santa Claus also will make a special visit and guests will have the opportunity to take home a commemorative photo, organizers said in a release.
