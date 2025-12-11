Here’s when Zoox will add T-Mobile Arena its robotaxi service area

Zoox will expand its Las Vegas robotaxi service to include one of the city’s popular sporting and live event venues beginning next year.

The Amazon-owned Zoox has been named the official ride-hailing company of T-Mobile Arena, marking the first deal for the autonomous ride service company with a major sporting venue, AEG, who jointly funded the arena with MGM Resorts International, announced Thursday.

As part of the multiyear deal, Zoox has also been named an official venue partner of T-Mobile Arena.

When rides to and from the arena begin in early 2026, T-Mobile Arena will feature a dedicated pick-up and drop-off lane at the West VIP entrance. Zoox branding will be added to the main concourse bar, included in digital signage and feature wayfinding signs throughout the arena to help riders find the pick-up and drop-off area. Event attendees will also have access to exclusive rider perks as part of the deal, which was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships.

“This represents a transformative moment for both T-Mobile Arena and the future of transportation in Las Vegas,” Sally Bae, senior vice president of global partnerships for AEG in Las Vegas, said in a statement. “By integrating Zoox’s innovative autonomous vehicle technology into our venue operations, we’re not only enhancing accessibility for the millions of fans who visit us each year but also reinforcing our commitment to bringing cutting-edge experiences to our guests. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for how premier entertainment venues can embrace the future of mobility.”

Zoox already has a partnership deal with the Vegas Golden Knights, which plays home games at T-Mobile Arena.

Zoox began testing operations in Las Vegas in 2019 and operates out of a 190,000-square-foot headquarters in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. Zoox launched its robotaxi service earlier this year, with service available to and from Resorts World, Area 15, Topgolf, New York-New York and Luxor. Rides are free for now but will eventually feature a charge once a larger roll out of the service occurs after the company gains further regulatory clearance.

Rides on Zoox’s service are provided in specially built four-seater pods that operate without a driver. The vehicles lack a steering wheel and pedals and are bi-directional with the ability to reach speeds of up to 75 mph going forward or backward. The Zoox vehicles feature four-wheel steering, also known as crab steering, sliding doors, onboard computer systems, various sensors and cameras and have been tested on Las Vegas roads since June 2023.

Sphere also inked a deal with Zoox this year, that will see the autonomous ride-hailing service offered at the immersive venue beginning sometime next year.

“T-Mobile Arena has long been at the heart of Las Vegas’ incredible sports and entertainment scene, and we’re thrilled to offer a new transportation option for guests of this premier venue,” Michael White, chief product officer for Zoox, said in a statement. “Zoox is redefining how people move through Las Vegas — in a purpose-built robotaxi that extends the curated experience beyond the arena, keeping the energy alive so you can savor the moment with friends. As we continue our Las Vegas service expansion, adding premier destinations like T-Mobile Arena demonstrates our commitment to connecting riders to the experiences that matter most.”

