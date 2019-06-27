84°F
Here’s where to celebrate 4th of July in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2019 - 8:12 am
 

Fireworks, parades, concerts and special events are planned around the Las Vegas Valley to celebrate Independence Day. Here is a list of some events happening at resorts, casinos and other venues.

Saturday, June 29

Rockets Over the River

The 29th annual fireworks display over the Colorado River will be at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday and July 4 in Laughlin. Free public viewing will be along the Laughlin Riverwalk. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over Laughlin hotel speakers and local radio stations. visitlaughlin.com

Wednesday, July 3

Las Vegas Aviators Fireworks Extravaganza

The Las Vegas Aviators take on the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive. Tickets start at $28. A fireworks show will follow the game. aviatorslv.com; 702-943-7200

Night of Fire

Gates open at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Featuring NASCAR-sanctioned stock car racing, skid plate racing, a Figure 8 trailer race, post-race fireworks, $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products and $3 Budweiser beers. Racing will begin at 7 p.m., and fireworks will follow the racing. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 day of for adults; $13 in advance or $17 day of for seniors and military; and children 12 and younger are free with a ticketed adult. lvms.com

Yankee Doodle at the Pool

Featuring water games and activities at the following City of Las Vegas pools on Wednesday: from 1 to 5 p.m. at Doolittle Pool, 1950 N. J St. (702-229-6398); and from noon to 4 p.m. at Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road (702-229-6309), Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive (702-229-1488), Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive (702-229-6393) and Carlos L. Martinez and Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Gary Reese Freedom Park, 889 N. Pecos Road (702-229-1755). Regular admission is $2 for ages 4-17 and 50 and older, $3 for ages 18-49 and free for ages 3 and younger.

Thursday, July 4

Boulder City Damboree

The 71st annual celebration will begin with the Rotary pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Thursday at Bicentennial Park, 1100 Colorado St. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Colorado Street, travel down Nevada Highway to Fifth Street and end at Broadbent Memorial Park, 1301 Fifth St. Broadbent Memorial Park will host Damboree ceremonies, entertainment, games and contests, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Games, food, music and fireworks will be 4-11 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. ($10 parking). Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. Admission is free. bcnv.org/351/Damboree-Celebration

Fireworks at Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace will present a fireworks show at approximately 9:15 p.m. Thursday. The property will offer lawn games, a DJ, a hot dog cart, Tito’s Vodka Airstream and more, through the weekend at the Spanish Steps. Fireworks viewing parties will be available at the following locations: the Bird Bar at the Flamingo, $50 open bar package from 8 to 10 p.m.; Re:Match at The Linq, $65 packages available from 9 to 10 p.m. with open bar at thelinq.com; VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub with table packages starting at $350, call 702-777-7800 for reservations; and the Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas will offer seated packages ranging from $50 to $200 with a food and beverage credit at beerpark.com. Other events happening at Caesars Entertainment properties include performances by Ally Brooke (July 6) and Sisqo (July 7) at the Flamingo Go Pool; the alternative rock band Night Riots at the Scene Pool Deck at Planet Hollywood Resort (July 6); and Absinthe’s Red, White & Veuve celebration — with food and drink specials — from noon to 2 a.m. July 6. For more information, visit caesars.com/las-vegas/things-to-do/las-vegas-events.

Fireworks at Cowabunga Bay

Featuring fireworks, a DJ, face painting, balloon animals, barbecue and more, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Cowabunga Bay, 900 Galleria Drive, Henderson. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Single-day tickets are $39.99 at the front gate, $29.99 for guests under 48 inches and $11.99 for ages 60 and older, ages 2 and younger are free. Full day admission tickets are $19.99 with a special coupon from local participating La Bonita Supermarkets. Summer Night admission after 4 p.m. is $19.99. cowabungabayvegas.com

Fireworks at M Resort

M Resort will present a fireworks display choreographed to music at 9 p.m. Thursday at 12300 Las Vegas Blvd., Henderson. themresort.com

Fireworks at Mandalay Bay

The Mystic Roots concert at Mandalay Bay Beach will feature a fireworks show. The concert starts at 9 p.m. with fireworks scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at ticketmaster.com; mandalaybay.com; 800-745-3000

Fireworks at the Plaza

The Plaza’s rooftop pool will host its Independence Day pool party, for ages 21 and older, featuring fireworks, a DJ, a hot dog eating contest, drink specials, made-to-order poolside fare from the Pool at the Plaza Food Truck, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Admission is free. plazahotelcasino.com

Fireworks at Station Casinos

Stations Casinos will present a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Thursday at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson, and at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. At Green Valley Ranch Resort, pool hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with public pricing at $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Paid entrants will receive a wristband and all-day access to the pool to enjoy the fireworks at 9 p.m. For ages 21 and older, The Pond will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with free entry. Cabana rentals are available. sclv.com

Fireworks at Wet ‘n’ Wild Las Vegas

Wet ‘n’ Wild Las Vegas, 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, will host a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The water park will host its Red, White & Wild Weekend through July 7 with a variety of events, including a performance by country star Drew Baldridge at 6 p.m. July 6 at the Red Rock Bay wave pool stage. Single-day tickets start at $34.99 online, $29.99 for guests under 42 inches and $9.99 for ages 60 and older. Twilight admission after 4 p.m. starts at $19.99 online. wetnwildlasvegas.com

Fourth of July at The Linq

The Linq Promenade will host four days of events and activities, including dancers, DJs, live music and more, noon-11 p.m. Thursday to July 6 and noon to 7 p.m. July 7. On Thursday, a pre-fireworks festival will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a sunset parade through The Linq Hotel + Experience to the fountain stage. Dueling DJs will spin a silent disco at 9 p.m., and fireworks will be launched from Caesars Palace about 9:15 p.m. thelinq.com

Fourth of July Celebration

Featuring a DJ, live performances, food, drinks and a fireworks display, starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 Skye Canyon Park Drive. Admission is free. The first 500 people receive a free American flag. Blankets and low-back chairs are allowed. lasvegasnevada.gov/ward4; 702-229-6154

Henderson’s Fourth of July Celebration

The city of Henderson’s annual Fourth of July celebration will feature entertainment, kids activities, fireworks and more, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Park, 350 E. Racetrack Road. Admission is free. cityofhenderson.com

Pahrump Fireworks

The Pahrump Fourth of July fireworks show will be presented at 9 p.m. Thursday at Petrack Park at Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, free admission. “Fireworks Over Pahrump,” where visitors can launch their own fireworks, will be offered from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday, and Tuesday through July 6 at the Pahrump Fireworks Launch Site, located 1-mile west on Gamebird Road, off of Highway 160. A special permit must be obtained from one of the five fireworks stores in Pahrump. Permits are $5 per person. The launch site is first come, first served and visitors have a 30-minute time limit. visitpahrump.com/events

Rockets Over the Red Mesa

Featuring a concert by the Nevada POPS Orchestra, a community vendor village and fireworks, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite. Admission is free. The concert will begin at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks accompanied by the orchestra at 9 p.m. eurekamesquite.com

Rockets Over the River

The 29th annual fireworks display over the Colorado River will be at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Laughlin. Free public viewing will be along the Laughlin Riverwalk. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over Laughlin hotel speakers and local radio stations. visitlaughlin.com

Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade

The 25th annual parade will feature more than 70 entries of floats, balloons, bands, cartoon characters and more. The escort and dignitary parade commences at 8:30 a.m. with the parade starting at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in the Trails Village and travel south toward Village Center Circle before heading west on Trailwood Drive and ending near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. For more information, visit summerlink.com/patriotic-parade.

Friday, July 5

Fireworks at Lake Las Vegas

The Village Lake Las Vegas and the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa will launch fireworks displays at 9 p.m. The Village will feature live music on a floating stage and barbecue bites by Seasons Grocery leading up to the show. Admission is free. For ages 21 and older, the La Contessa yacht cruise will begin at 8 p.m. and feature entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, party favors and the fireworks finale. Tickets are $50. lakelasvegasevents.com

