Here’s where to recycle Christmas trees in Las Vegas

Springs Preserve and the Christmas Tree Recycling Committee offer more than 30 locations where you can recycle your tree for free.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gifts have been opened. Family members have departed. And your Christmas tree is starting to look a little dry.

Whether you’re the kind of person that takes your tree down on Dec. 26 or waits until after the start of the new year, Springs Preserve and the Christmas Tree Recycling Committee offer more than 30 locations where you can recycle your tree for free.

The program, which runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15, has drop locations in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin and Henderson.

Before recycling, all decorations and tree stands must be removed. Also, trees that have been sprayed with artificial snow can’t be recycled.

Here’s where you can recycle your tree in Las Vegas and Clark County:

Bruce Trent Park – 8851 Vegas Drive

Desert Breeze Park – 8275 Spring Mountain Road

Lowe’s – 2465 N. Nellis Boulevard; 5050 S. Fort Apache Road; 7550 W. Washington Ave.; 4625 W. Charleston Blvd.; 2570 E. Craig Road; 6050 W. Craig Road; 5825 S. Eastern Avenue; 7751 N. El Capitan Way and 2875 E. Charleston Blvd.

Mountain Crest Park – 4701 N. Durango Drive

Nevada Division of Forestry Nursery in Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Spring – 9600 Tule Springs Road (US-95 N. at Durango)

Springs Preserve – 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

Sunset Park – 2601 E. Sunset Road

Sunny Springs Park – 7620 Golden Talon Ave.

UNLV Rebel Recycling – Flamingo & Swenson

Additional drop-off locations, including those in Boulder City, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Southern Highlands and Summerlin can be found on Spring Preserve’s website.

For those that aren’t able to take their tree to a drop site, Move It will take it for a fee of $25.

The recycled trees are later made into mulch, which can be used in landscaping projects to retain moisture in soil.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.