Here’s where you can drop off recycling in the Las Vegas Valley

Here are some locations where common household items like paper, plastic, glass and aluminum can be easily recycled in the Las Vegas area.

Materials are baled for recycling at Republic Services on Oct. 22, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

For many in the Las Vegas valley, recycling is as easy as pushing the light blue garbage bin to the end of the driveway once a week.

But for others – many of whom live in apartment complexes that do not provide the option to recycle – recycling empty water bottles, cereal boxes and soup cans can prove difficult.

Here’s where common household items like paper, plastic, glass and aluminum can be easily recycled in Las Vegas:

UNLV

UNLV maintains a “Drive Up, Drop Off” recycling site on its campus that is open 24/7, 365 days a year.

The site, located on the north end of campus off of East Flamingo Road and South Swenson Street, has separate dumpsters meant for commingled materials, glass and cardboard.

Members of the community can recycle paper, books, cardboard, most plastic containers, aluminum, steel and glass at this location.

The site does not accept items with food residue, plastic bags, plastic foam items, aerosol spray cans, batteries or other more-difficult-to-recycle materials. A full list of acceptable items can be found here.

North Las Vegas

Republic Services, a company that provides waste disposal services for the Las Vegas Valley, has a recycling drop-off location at 333 W. Gowan Road in North Las Vegas.

Community members wishing to recycle their items should enter through Gate B. The location is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on alternating weeks.

Household hazardous waste — including paint, flammable liquids, oil, batteries and aerosol cans — also is accepted at this location.

Henderson

Community members also may drop off their materials in Henderson. Republic Services maintains a drop-off location at 560 Cape Horn Drive.

The location is open for recycling every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. This location and the North Las Vegas location accept paper, cardboard and glass.

Rigid plastic containers also are accepted, but grocery bags, plastic wrap, plastic foam and Amazon packaging bags are not allowed.

Household hazardous waste also may be dropped off at this location, but only during an alternating schedule.

Tips for recycling

Before dropping off recyclable materials, it’s important to be sure containers are empty, clean and dry. Wet items can cause mold to grow and contaminate otherwise usable materials.

Some items that can’t be fully cleaned, like greasy pizza boxes and used Starbucks cups, aren’t accepted for recycling.

It’s also important to remove items from plastic bags or boxes before placing them in a designated recycling bin.

The Southern Nevada Health District maintains a full list of permitted recyclers by material type. That list can be accessed here.

