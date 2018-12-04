Here’s your chance to ice skate for free at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

The cast of OPIUM is hosting Space Skate Night at the Cosmopolitan on Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Skaters enjoy the last moments of light at dusk at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Ice Rink on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Here’s your chance to skate for free at The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The cast of OPIUM is hosting Space Skate Night at the Cosmopolitan on Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. During that time, bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Three Square Food Bank and skate for free.

Space Skate Night will consist of outer space skill challenges with prizes, and a sword-swallowing performance by Rear Admiral Todd Vader.

Guests can also show proof of purchase to one of two performances of OPIUM on Dec. 13. for free admission.

To receive a special $35-off discount on reserved seating ticket’s for that night’s performances, show your receipt of a full-priced ice-skate rental from The Rink on Dec. 13 to the OPIUM ticket office.

