High Desert State Prison inmate dies at Las Vegas hospital

A 41-year-old inmate died Tuesday after he was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital.

Daniel Prim (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Daniel Prim was arrested last June in connection with a fatal stabbing at a central valley 7-Eleven store, and was serving a three- to 11-year sentence at High Desert State Prison for voluntary manslaughter.

He was transferred to Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center before his death.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine Prim’s cause and manner of death.

