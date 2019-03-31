High Roller observation wheel in Las Vegas turns 5

The Las Vegas High Roller is seen under a clear blue sky on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. The world’s tallest observation wheel celebrates it’s fifth year on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Aerial photos of construction of the future Caesars convention center space east of the High Roller on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Aerial photos of construction of the future Caesars convention center space east of the High Roller on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Guests on the new Fly Linq Zipline at the Linq Hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Participants start at the Strip, then fly over the Linq Promenade towards the Linq High Roller.

A full moon rises behind the High Roller observation wheel on the Strip in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018.

David Codiga, executive project director for The Linq, as seen Tuesday, July 30, 2013 at The Linq construction site on Las Vegas Boulevard between The Quad hotel/casino and Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville casino. The open-air retail, entertainment and dining facility with the world's tallest observation wheel, know as the High Roller, is scheduled to open late 2013.

Artist's rendering of Project Linq, submitted Tuesday July 23, 2013. The Linq will be a $550 million outdoor retail, dining and entertainment area, similar to the current Fremont Street Experience. It is being modeled after The Grove in Los Angeles and will feature the word's largest observation wheel, called "The High Roller".

Artist's rendering of Project Linq, submitted Tuesday July 23, 2013. The Linq will be a $550 million outdoor retail, dining and entertainment area, similar to the current Fremont Street Experience. It is being modelled after The Grove in Los Angeles and will feature the word’s largest observation wheel, called “The High Roller”. The world’s tallest observation wheel celebrates it’s fifth year on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Courtesy Caesars Entertainment)

The High Roller observation wheel will be decorated with balloons and streamers this weekend. It’s turning 5 years old.

The 550-foot tower at the LINQ Promenade has 28 cabins carrying up to 40 people each. It takes 30 minutes to complete one revolution.

In celebration of the five years, five cabins are set to be filled with games, including Connect Four and Jenga, the company said in a statement.

Youth tickets (7-17) will be $5 per person and free for guests six and under this weekend. Other special offers run through April. More information is available at https://www.caesars.com/linq/high-roller.