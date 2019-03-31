High Roller observation wheel in Las Vegas turns 5

The High Roller observation wheel will be decorated with balloons and streamers this weekend. It’s turning 5 years old.
The 550-foot tower at the LINQ Promenade has 28 cabins carrying up to 40 people each. It takes 30 minutes to complete one revolution.
In celebration of the five years, five cabins are set to be filled with games, including Connect Four and Jenga, the company said in a statement.
Youth tickets (7-17) will be $5 per person and free for guests six and under this weekend. Other special offers run through April. More information is available at https://www.caesars.com/linq/high-roller.