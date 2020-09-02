96°F
Highway Patrol investigates fatal motorcycle crash in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2020 - 11:55 am
 
Updated September 2, 2020 - 12:21 pm

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday in central Las Vegas.

The crash happened on a U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp at Eastern Avenue, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 11:30 a.m.

The ramp is closed while troopers investigate, and the Highway Patrol warned drivers to avoid the area. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

