Highway Patrol investigates fatal motorcycle crash in Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday on a U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp at Eastern Avenue.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday in central Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol/Twitter)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday in central Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol/Twitter)

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday in central Las Vegas.

The crash happened on a U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp at Eastern Avenue, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 11:30 a.m.

The ramp is closed while troopers investigate, and the Highway Patrol warned drivers to avoid the area. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.