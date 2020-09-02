Highway Patrol investigates fatal motorcycle crash in Las Vegas
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday on a U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp at Eastern Avenue.
The crash happened on a U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp at Eastern Avenue, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 11:30 a.m.
The ramp is closed while troopers investigate, and the Highway Patrol warned drivers to avoid the area. Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
