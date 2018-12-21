Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in south Las Vegas

Officials were investigating a fatal crash in the south Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Officials are investigating a fatal crash in the south Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officials are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars in the south Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. near Blue Diamond Road and South Lindell Road, Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said.

Drivers should expect major delays in the area as southbound travel lanes on Blue Diamond are blocked, the Highway Patrol said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.