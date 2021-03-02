Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash northeast of Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol advised drivers to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash northeast of Las Vegas.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at the U.S. Highway 93 offramp, according to a Nevada Department of Public Safety incident log.

Trooper Travis Smaka said the car involved crashed into a concrete barrier.

Highway Patrol advised drivers to expect delays and avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.