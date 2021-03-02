Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash northeast of Las Vegas
Nevada Highway Patrol advised drivers to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash northeast of Las Vegas.
The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at the U.S. Highway 93 offramp, according to a Nevada Department of Public Safety incident log.
#Breaking Fatal Crash involving a single vehicle. I-15 SB at the US93 off ramp. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUP #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/lByEvS2gi2
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 2, 2021
Trooper Travis Smaka said the car involved crashed into a concrete barrier.
No other information was immediately available.
