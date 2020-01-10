Highway Patrol seeking witnesses after crash kills Henderson man

Robert Largen, 72, died 11 days after a Dec. 15 accident that occurred when a vehicle traveling west made a left turn at Blue Diamond Road into the path of his car.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal crash last month in southwest Las Vegas as a 72-year-old Henderson man who died more than a week after the crash.

Officers were called to the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and El Capitan Way around 5 a.m. on Dec. 15 after a Honda CR-V traveling west made a left turn at Blue Diamond into the path of a Honda Civic traveling east on Blue Diamond, which struck it, the Highway Patrol said in a statement Friday.

The Civic slammed into a traffic sign and wooden billboard. The driver, 72-year-old Robert Largen, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died on Dec. 26.

The Highway Patrol is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to email the Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team at RKMiller@dps.state.nv.us.

