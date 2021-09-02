Highway patrol seeks 2 vehicles that struck Henderson man

The Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses and information on a hit-and-run crash Friday night in northeast Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Troopers were called at 9:57 p.m. to the Interstate 15 and 215 Beltway connector, where investigators believe a black 2020 Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle rider struck a construction cone, according to a statement Wednesday from the Highway Patrol.

The rider, William Whitney, 71, of Henderson, was ejected from the bike.

The Highway Patrol said two sedans, one light colored and one dark blue, struck Whitney and drove off northbound.

Whitney died at the scene, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information, or anyone who saw sedans matching the description between 10 and 10:30 p.m., may call the Highway Patrol at 702-486-4100 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

