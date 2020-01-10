Highway Patrol seeks witnesses after crash kills Henderson man

Robert Largen, 72, died 11 days after a Dec. 15 crash that occurred when an SUV traveling west made a left turn at Blue Diamond Road into the path of his car.

Officers were called to the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and El Capitan Way around 5 a.m. on Dec. 15 after a Honda CR-V traveling west made a left turn at Blue Diamond, causing a Honda Civic traveling east on Blue Diamond to strike it. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal crash last month in southwest Las Vegas as a 72-year-old Henderson man who died more than a week after the crash.

Officers were called to the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and El Capitan Way around 5 a.m. Dec. 15 after a Honda CR-V traveling west made a left turn at Blue Diamond into the path of a Honda Civic traveling east on Blue Diamond, the Highway Patrol said in a statement Friday.

The Civic struck the CR-V and slammed into a traffic sign and wooden billboard. The Civic driver, 72-year-old Robert Largen, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died on Dec. 26.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the Henderson man’s death an accident.

The Highway Patrol is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to email the Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team at RKMiller@dps.state.nv.us.

