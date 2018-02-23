Highway, ramp closures scheduled in downtown Las Vegas

Intermittent overnight closures along southbound U.S. Highway 95 and several ramps in downtown Las Vegas are scheduled over three days, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Traffic moves along Interstate 15 as seen from the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 28, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Intermittent overnight closures along southbound U.S. Highway 95 and several ramps in downtown Las Vegas are scheduled over three days, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Southbound U.S. 95 will close at Valley View Boulevard from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, then again from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

During the same times, Decatur Boulevard, Rancho Drive, Valley View Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard onramps will be closed to southbound U.S. 95, Illia said.

Additionally, northbound U.S. 95 will be narrowed to one lane between Interstate 15 and Rancho Drive from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

The closures are needed so that crews have room to continue building an 81-foot-tall flyover ramp for high-occupancy vehicles traveling through the Spaghetti Bowl interchange, Illia said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.