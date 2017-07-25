Hiker airlifted to Las Vegas hospital after falling at Red Rock Canyon

There was no immediate word on the hiker’s condition, though an initial Twitter post about the rescue operation stated that the victim appeared to have suffered serious injuries.

Las Vegas Fire Department crews airlifted a hiker who fell in “difficult terrain” at Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area to University Medical Center on Tuesday.

There was no immediate word on the hiker’s condition, though an initial Twitter post about the rescue operation stated that the victim appeared to have suffered serious injuries.

The department received a call from Bureau of Land Management officials about 9:45 a.m. stating that a hiker had fallen in a very remote area of the park about 20 miles west of Las Vegas and could not be reached, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

The hiker was airlifted out of the park and transported to UMC, he said.

UMC did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking information on the hiker’s condition.

