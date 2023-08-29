106°F
Hiker, bikers spotted in closed Spring Mountains area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2023 - 1:43 pm
 
Spring Mountains National Recreation Area in 2022. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal/File ...
Spring Mountains National Recreation Area in 2022. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal/File) @ellenschmidttt

The Metropolitan Police Department has a suggestion for hikers, cyclists and pedestrians thinking of going into the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area — stay out.

The Spring Mountains area remains closed indefinitely because of flooding damage brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary, the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday.

“This area is very dangerous, and those who disregard or do not know about the closure may be injured or killed,” Metro said on its X account.

Police said they saw people taking part in outdoor activities along Deer Creek Road (state Route 158).

Fines for visiting the recreation area while it is closed range between $2,000 and $5,000, Metro said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

