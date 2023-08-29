Hiker, bikers spotted in closed Spring Mountains area

The Spring Mountains National Recreation Area remains closed indefinitely because of flooding damage brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary.

The Metropolitan Police Department has a suggestion for hikers, cyclists and pedestrians thinking of going into the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area — stay out.

The Spring Mountains area remains closed indefinitely because of flooding damage brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary, the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday.

⚠️ We are seeing hikers, cyclists, and pedestrians along 158 near Deer Creek. The Spring Mountain Area is closed to the public (see map) and the fine is $2000 – $5000. This area is very dangerous, and those who disregard or do not know about the closure may be injured or killed. pic.twitter.com/KPFuDwUT0H — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 29, 2023

“This area is very dangerous, and those who disregard or do not know about the closure may be injured or killed,” Metro said on its X account.

Police said they saw people taking part in outdoor activities along Deer Creek Road (state Route 158).

Fines for visiting the recreation area while it is closed range between $2,000 and $5,000, Metro said.

