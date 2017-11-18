ad-fullscreen
Hiker dies in Red Rock Canyon after falling near overlook

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2017 - 1:03 pm
 
Updated November 18, 2017 - 1:03 pm

A hiker died Saturday morning in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area after taking a fall near an overlook.

The 911 call came in just before 11:30 a.m. from the Sandstone Quarry trails. It wasn’t immediately clear from what height the hiker took, but the victim died at the scene, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Trish Cervantes confirmed.

Metro search and rescue crews are working on recovery efforts, and the Sandstone Quarry overlook will be closed until the hiker’s body is recovered.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the hiker after next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

