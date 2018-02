About 5:10 p.m., a hiker reported seeing a body between mile markers 9 and 11 on Kyle Canyon Road, Las Vegas police said.

The Spring Mountains are seen outside of Las Vegas. Mount Charleston, not pictured, is the highest peak in the range at 11,916 feet. (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found near Mount Charleston on Sunday night, police said.

About 5:10 p.m., a hiker reported seeing a body between mile markers 9 and 11 on Kyle Canyon Road, Las Vegas police said.

An officer later found the body.

No other information was immediately available.

